Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.51. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

