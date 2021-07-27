Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $548.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

