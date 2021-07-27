OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OCFT opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -118.14 and a beta of 0.42. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

