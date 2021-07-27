nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,113,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.