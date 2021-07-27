UBS Group AG Has $112,000 Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

VMD stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $266.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

