3,754 Shares in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSD opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.