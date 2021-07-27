3,754 Shares in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSD opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02.

