Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GKOS stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

