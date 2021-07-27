Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,766 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBSB. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

EBSB opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

