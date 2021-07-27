Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 71.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.49. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

