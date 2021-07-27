Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in GoPro by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

GPRO stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.73 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,487 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

