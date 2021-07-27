Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 42,286 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,286 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 702,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $17,387,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

