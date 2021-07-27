Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 45,619 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,619 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wipro were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

