Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 803,828 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 803,828 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brinker International by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brinker International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,995.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

