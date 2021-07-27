Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Covanta worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Covanta stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

