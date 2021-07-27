Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $4.86 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWN. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.90.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

