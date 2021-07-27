Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,784 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,784 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,481,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,639,000.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $150.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.