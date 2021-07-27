Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18.

