Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 9.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 46.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $325.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.20.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

