Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 12,763 Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HGEN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Humanigen by 1,314.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 253,184 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,194,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,978,858 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $959.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -2.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.