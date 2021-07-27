1,570 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 580.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

VIS opened at $197.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.09. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $133.43 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

