Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 277,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNDL. ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers Inc. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

