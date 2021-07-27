Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Upwork by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,932,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,500,000 after purchasing an additional 415,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upwork by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,988,000 after purchasing an additional 205,133 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

