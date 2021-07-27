Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,866 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Skyline Champion worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.90. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.