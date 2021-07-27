Barclays PLC Buys 3,068 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

