Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 150.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $183.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MNSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

