Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 159.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $170.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

