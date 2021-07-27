Barclays PLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Salem Media Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.