RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) by 304.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 397,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.94% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

