Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $219.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

