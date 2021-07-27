ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COFS opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

