Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG):

7/16/2021 – Citizens Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company benefits from its revenue and efficiency initiatives, latest being the TOP 6 Program, are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $400-$425 million in 2021. Solid loan and deposit balances are likely to aid the financials. Steady capital-deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value are a tailwind. With strong capital base, it carries lower likelihood of default if the economy worsens. However, rising costs due to investments in technology and pressure on margin due to Federal Reserve’s accommodative policy stance are concerning. Also, major exposure to commercial loans is a headwind.”

7/8/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/28/2021 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s benefits from its revenue and efficiency initiatives, the latest being the TOP 6 Program, are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $400-$425 million in 2021. Rising loan and deposit balances are likely to bolster the bottom line. However, rising costs due to investments in technology and pressure on margin due to low rates are concerning. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans is a headwind. Nonetheless, steady capital-deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is a tailwind. With strong capital base, it carries lower likelihood of default if the economy worsens.”

CFG opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 355,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 162,079 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

