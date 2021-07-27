Zacks: Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $150,175.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,942.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,121 shares of company stock valued at $574,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after buying an additional 420,965 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 130,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

