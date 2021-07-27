Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,523 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Hillman Co. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $615.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WTTR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

