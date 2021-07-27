Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

