Raymond James Cuts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$50.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CFP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.33.

TSE:CFP opened at C$24.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.94. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$14.64 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

