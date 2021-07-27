Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DUAVF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $1,150.00 on Monday. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $830.17 and a 12 month high of $1,275.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,206.69.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

