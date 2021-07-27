29,930 Shares in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

LEVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.