Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 249,500 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

