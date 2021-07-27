Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 524,130 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RES opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

