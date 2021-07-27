Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 284,166 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 284,166 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.08. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

