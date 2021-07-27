Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 391,339 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

