Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,177 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

IONS opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

