Matthews International (MATW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Matthews International to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

