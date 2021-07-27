Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $931.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Several research firms have recently commented on RFP. Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

