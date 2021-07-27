Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.22 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ares Management worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $67.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

