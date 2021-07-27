Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 138.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 69,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XBiotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in XBiotech by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XBiotech by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in XBiotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,173,166 shares in the company, valued at $75,742,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

