Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of comScore worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 1,091.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 601,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 89,336 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in comScore by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get comScore alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCOR. Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SCOR opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.