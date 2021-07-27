Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVNW. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.13.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.