Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Nautilus by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLS. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Nautilus stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $471.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

