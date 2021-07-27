Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 437,609 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of BGC Partners worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 65.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,705 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 165.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 161,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGCP. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGCP stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

